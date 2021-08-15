Margaret Jean McMahon

Margie started her business management career as a sales manager at Hennessy's in Missoula, later transferring to their headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio as a buyer and then as a corporate planner. The company relocated to Arkansas with Margie returning to Missoula with employment as a sales manager for Herberger's. Lastly, she moved to her parents' Helena home in 2004 working another five years as a Clinique Consultant at Dillard's Department Store. In the summer of 2009, she resigned to look for a new opportunity, returning to college earning a certificate in Nutrition and Health Promotion.

During the past 15 years, Margie selflessly shared her talents with those living at God's Love or by volunteering in her community. She attended daily Mass, mostly online since the beginning of the recent pandemic; yet was a dedicated St. Helena Cathedral parishioner receiving immense solace from the Sacraments. Having that beautiful servant's heart helped her to live in peace and love of Jesus. Her one audience was the Lord! His grace helped to enlighten her mind and strengthen her will to do good.