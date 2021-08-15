Margaret Jean McMahon

Feb. 23, 1967 - Aug. 10, 2021
Margaret (Margie) Jean McMahon, a woman of quiet grace and a beautiful servant's heart, died on August 10, 2021 following five years of fighting with cancer. Margie was determined in this battle and kept her glorious smile and concern for others throughout the difficult days. Although her last months included many challenging bouts with pain and suffering; most memorable were the supportive visits and phone calls from family and friends which brought incredible moments of joy and love, along with delicious treats and memorable conversations. Margie's family will be forever grateful to everyone's prayers, generosity, and loving support.
Margie attended Helena Public Schools, graduating with honors from Helena High School in 1985. The former Bengal played volleyball and was a member of the 1984 AA Girls' Basketball State Championship squad which was also inducted into the Helena Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. She was remembered by her classmates as a beautiful person inside and out with a smile on her face and a kind word on her lips.
After high school, Margie ventured to the Big Apple to work for a wonderful family, caring for their three young children. After a year, she returned to Montana, earning a Business Management degree at the U of M while living in the Alpha Phi house with many terrific gals, including her future sister-in-law, Shannon Velk.
Margie started her business management career as a sales manager at Hennessy's in Missoula, later transferring to their headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio as a buyer and then as a corporate planner. The company relocated to Arkansas with Margie returning to Missoula with employment as a sales manager for Herberger's. Lastly, she moved to her parents' Helena home in 2004 working another five years as a Clinique Consultant at Dillard's Department Store. In the summer of 2009, she resigned to look for a new opportunity, returning to college earning a certificate in Nutrition and Health Promotion.
During the past 15 years, Margie selflessly shared her talents with those living at God's Love or by volunteering in her community. She attended daily Mass, mostly online since the beginning of the recent pandemic; yet was a dedicated St. Helena Cathedral parishioner receiving immense solace from the Sacraments. Having that beautiful servant's heart helped her to live in peace and love of Jesus. Her one audience was the Lord! His grace helped to enlighten her mind and strengthen her will to do good.
In 2017, the McMahon family had a grand reunion! Margie listed some favorite things to do as walking, Pilates, reading and baking. Over the years, she also created several awesome scrapbooks, taught herself to crochet and was beginning to learn the piano. She loved lake activities, especially water skiing with her brothers and friends. Margie thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to see her four nephews and her niece during their various sporting events. Margie considered family dinners and holiday gatherings as a blessing. In the reunion photo memory book, these words help explain the meaning of family: “Our family is a circle of strength. Founded on faith, joined in love, and kept by God. With every birth and with every union, the circle grows. Every sorrow faced together makes the circle stronger and every joy-filled moment spent together increases the love! After all, family isn't an important thing, it is Everything.”
Margie asked for appreciation and special recognition to be given to all the dedicated and talented medical professionals who cared for her, especially those from Frontier Home Health and St. Peter's Hospice as well as Dr. Thomas Weiner.
During the past 11 years, Margie greatly missed her beloved brother, Michael Thomas McMahon and prayed daily for the repose of his soul and the same for her cousins, Joseph and Tony Appel and David Zugel. Additionally, those special family members preceding Margie in death were her grandparents, Patrick and Madge McMahon and Anthony and Margaret Zugel; her aunts Jeanne Zugel and Tricia McMahon Mileweski as well as uncles Larry and Jim Zugel and Frank Mileweski.
Margie is survived by her loving parents, Gene and Peggy McMahon; brother Jim McMahon; sister Maureen McMahon-Mannix (Randy) and their sons, Neil, Joe, and Dan; her sister-in-law Shannon Velk McMahon and children, Kaitlin and Brian; with many loving aunts, uncles and cousins who gave immense care and support during her illness. Her pallbearers will be Jim McMahon; Randy Mannix; Neil, Joe and Dan Mannix and Brian McMahon.
To celebrate Margie's life there will be a vigil service on Tuesday, August 17th at 6:00 PM at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena with the Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Helena Cathedral at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 18th with burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. The vigil service will also be available online. A reception will be held at the funeral home following the burial.
Special family friend and author Debbie Boyle leads us in prayer for Margie with this poem: Faithful servant, the sun sets low, your journey begins with miles to go. Lay down regrets, cast sorrows aside, reach to the heavens, arms open wide. Good servant, worthy believer, life begins anew! Godspeed. God Bless. Peace be with you.
Suggested donations made in loving memory of Margie in lieu of flowers: St. Helena Cathedral, St. Peter's Hospice, God's Love or donor's choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Margie.
