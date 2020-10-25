Margaret Irene Jean

Peggy Jean passed October 22, 2020. She was peaceful in her last moments, assured in the love of her family. A vigil of family spoke to her and said their goodbyes outside of her window up to her passing. Her children: Ernie, Donna, Brenda, and Bob were given the opportunity to be with her during her last hours. Last rites were administered as well.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ernie of fifty-two years, her parents, Bill and Mary (Helfert) Hohn, brother Bill Hohn and sister Elvina Sinclair well as her granddaughter Courtenay Jean. She leaves her son, Ernie (Pam deceased) Jean, Donna (Harry) Culbertson, Brenda (Ron) Deyerle and Bob (Debbie) Jean and her sister Virgina Toycen.

Her grandchildren include: Molly (Jon Nash) Culbertson, Ted Culbertson, Ernie M Jean, Sara Culbertson, Erik Jean, Jeremiah (Christina) Deyerle, Kyle (Kami) Jean, Kristie Jean, Stephanie (Brandon) Schultz, Katie (Eric) Hawkins and Amanda (Dustin) Pershall.

Her great grandchildren include: Tucker Rada, Grady Rada, Riley Rada, Michael Rada, Travis Voss, Fallon Culbertson, Jaden Culbertson, Sean Jean, Faith Voss, Trista Jean, Dalton Deyerle, Payten Schultz, Aleaya Schultz, Robert Hawkins, Charlie Voss, Corbin Deyerle, Grayson Deyerle and Jaxon Jean.

Her great, great grandchild is Tucker Kenny Rada.

There will be an invitation only Funeral and Mass at SS Cyril and Methodius, 120 W Riggs St. in East Helena at noon on Friday, October 30, 2020. Interment will follow at St. Ann's cemetery in East Helena. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in her name to Helena Food Share, P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT 59624-0943 or the Masonic Home, 2010 Masonic Home Rd., Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Margaret.