Margaret Eagle

Margaret was born on May 11, 1920 in Anaconda, Montana to Charles Woodman and Alice Winifred Cornelius Morse. She graduated from Anaconda High School in 1938, attended Colorado Women's College for one year, and graduated from Montana State College in 1942 with a degree in Home Economics. She taught school in Sheridan, Montana for one year after college. On November 23, 1943, she married Harold L. Eagle in Seattle, Washington. Harold, first worked for Pan Am Airlines as an engineer, but later joined the Navy and was stationed in Honolulu while Margaret worked in San Mateo, California. When his service was completed, they continued to reside in San Mateo where their daughter Susan was born. The Eagles longed to return to their home state of Montana, so in 1947 Harold accepted a job with Morrison-Maierle Consulting Engineers in Helena. Margaret cared for their growing family as they welcomed another daughter, Joan, and two sons, Alan and David, to their family.