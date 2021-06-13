Margaret Ann (Peggy) Flynn

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and great granddaughter Ashley Flynn. She is survived by her husband Franklin Flynn and sons Chuck (Arlene) and Dennis (Barbara) and her grandchildren David Flynn, Jennifer Price (Scott), Tony Flynn (Laurie), Daryl McCraw (Aleta), six great grandchildren and a soon to be born great-great grandson.

Other survivors include her lifelong friend Sally Meade in Great Falls and former daughter-in-law Mary Kay Flynn of Spokane. Sally and Mary Kay were always very dear to Mom.

Peggy was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Road. A funeral Mass will be held at the church on Friday, June 18th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. Rite of Committal will be held at Resurrection Cemetery following the reception. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of the Valley, 1502 Shirley Rd, Helena, MT 59602. www.olvmt.org. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Peggy.

A special thank you goes to the doctors and nurses at St. Peter's Hospital for the wonderful care given to Peggy in the last days of her life and, most especially, to the entire staff of the Cooney Convalescent Home for the loving and supportive care she received during her last three years.