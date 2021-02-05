Margaret Ann Larson

Margaret Ann Foley was born in Butte MT, May 12, 1941 to Edward J Foley and Mary Ruth Sullivan Foley. She was the oldest daughter of 6 siblings. She graduated from Girls Central High School, Butte MT in 1959. After high school she moved to Kalispell MT where she worked for Valley Bank.

Marge married Ronald Joseph Slama in 1962, Kalispell MT, and from this marriage they were blessed with their children, David Joseph and Mary Ruth.

After her Husband Ronnie passed away in 1971, Marge moved her young family to Missoula MT to continue her long career in the banking industry. Starting at First National Bank and continuing on until her 2001 retirement from First Interstate Bank. During her extensive working career, Marge developed a large circle of friends that reached near and far, she was a loyal friend to all over the years.

Marge met Burnell C Larson, and in 1986 they were married in Missoula. For over 30 years she and Bernie enjoyed cheering on all Grizzly Athletic Sports, spending time at their home on Bitterroot Lake and being snowbirds in Mesa AZ, before Bernie’s passing in 2017.

Marge is survived by her children and grandchildren. David and Lisa Slama (Hudson and Haden Smith), and Mary and Brent Rehm (Brandon and Morgan).