Marcille, Elaine Catherine

On February 21, 2020, Elaine Catherine Marcille went to heaven after a brave journey with Alzheimer’s. Elaine was born October 7, 1934 in Anaconda to Otto and Margaret Dill. Elaine attended St Peter’s Elementary, Anaconda Central High and graduated as a registered nurse from Saint Patrick’s School of Nursing in Missoula in 1955.
Elaine married Gene Marcille in 1955, and their love for each other brought six children into the world. While raising her family, Elaine pursued a multi-dimensional nursing career including working at Warm Springs State Hospital, Doctor Goode’s in Anaconda, St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Polson, and for Independent Home Health Care in Helena. Though she loved all the aspects of her nursing, she had a particular fondness for working in geriatrics and of course taking care of all the kids in her neighborhood. Her kindness and calm, caring demeanor could be felt by everyone she met.
Elaine had many good friends including her bridge club in Anaconda, her bowling team in Polson and her many social groups in Helena. A few years after Gene’s death in 1998, Elaine started a second chapter of love when she met Larry Copeland in Helena. They enjoyed sixteen years together sharing a home, two beautiful families and many great adventures.
Elaine loved her children and her grandchildren very much, and spent a lot of time with family. Love and laughter could always be found at Grandma’s house. Elaine was a member of the Catholic Community of Helena, and her strong faith guided her entire life.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene, her sister Marguerite Sladich, brother-in-law Harry Sladich, and her oldest son Joe Marcille.
Elaine is survived by her daughter-in-law Dorothy Marcille of Anaconda, her sons Joe and Eric (Tara) and great grandson Emmett, son Gene (Nancy Callan) of Columbia Falls, their children Kate, Sarah and Brian, son Brian (Wanda) of Elko, Nevada, their children Devon, Curtis and Johanna, daughter Elaine Mary of Helena, her children, Amanda and Makayla, daughter Roxanne (Jack) Brewer of Townsend, their son Stephen (Cindy) and great grandchildren Jacki Mae and Liam, son Christopher (Lisa) of Helena and their children Abigail, Jack and Matthew.
Elaine is also survived by Larry Copeland of Helena, her sister Carolyn (Jack) Scanlon of Georgetown Lake, brother Otto and (Eileen) Dill of Anaconda, numerous nephews and nieces in “Dill Nation” and many friends.
Elaine’s family would like to thank the community of Edgewood Assisted Living and Frontier Hospice of Helena for taking such good care of Elaine.
A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3rd at the Cathedral of St. Helena 530 N. Ewing Street. A reception will follow the Mass in the Brondel Center of the Cathedral. Burial will follow the reception at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Elaine.
