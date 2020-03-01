Marcille, Elaine Catherine

On February 21, 2020, Elaine Catherine Marcille went to heaven after a brave journey with Alzheimer’s. Elaine was born October 7, 1934 in Anaconda to Otto and Margaret Dill. Elaine attended St Peter’s Elementary, Anaconda Central High and graduated as a registered nurse from Saint Patrick’s School of Nursing in Missoula in 1955.

Elaine married Gene Marcille in 1955, and their love for each other brought six children into the world. While raising her family, Elaine pursued a multi-dimensional nursing career including working at Warm Springs State Hospital, Doctor Goode’s in Anaconda, St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Polson, and for Independent Home Health Care in Helena. Though she loved all the aspects of her nursing, she had a particular fondness for working in geriatrics and of course taking care of all the kids in her neighborhood. Her kindness and calm, caring demeanor could be felt by everyone she met.

Elaine had many good friends including her bridge club in Anaconda, her bowling team in Polson and her many social groups in Helena. A few years after Gene’s death in 1998, Elaine started a second chapter of love when she met Larry Copeland in Helena. They enjoyed sixteen years together sharing a home, two beautiful families and many great adventures.