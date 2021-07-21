Maraget Fouse Cooper

May 30, 1928 - July 11, 2021

Margaret Fouse Cooper died on 711 of heart failure in Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 93 with her daughter, Kim, by her side.

Margaret was raised on a Wyoming ranch in the Clarks Fork Valley near Cody in the shadow of the Beartooth mountains. She often rode her horse and best friend to the country school. Life on the ranch developed her love of all animals (except for snakes), gardening, and nature.

She was married to R.O. Cooper from 1949 to 1977. She nurtured and supported her children's endeavors into adulthood and then she stood beside them sharing in their joys and sorrows. Having a child in every time zone afforded her the opportunity to travel from coast to coast and to Europe. Through daily emails and photos, she reached out to family and friends until a few days before her death.

Nursing was her calling. She worked at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena for 31 years. She was dedicated to excellent compassionate patient care. The needs of her patients came first, she was there for her patients and their families to offer comfort during long dark nights. She was the unofficial nurse advisor for her whole neighborhood.