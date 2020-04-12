Mallo, Harold Gene

Harold Gene Mallo passed away April 8th at the age of 82. He was born on May 15, 1937 in Browning, Montana to Don and Myrtle Mallo. Harold graduated from Kalispell High School in 1957, married Carol Walker and later married Juanita Walker in 1962. Harold and Juanita were married until her passing in 2002.
Harold worked as a grain mill manager for many years. In 1974, Harold and Juanita became tavern owners in Jordan, Montana. Harold’s Club was a local favorite, hosting Sunday jam sessions and the Annual Rocky Mountain Oyster fry. He later served as Garfield County’s deputy sheriff and Meagher County appraiser for the state of Montana until he retired in 2000.
Harold was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and Rams football fan. Harold never met a Labrador he didn’t love, and over the years spoiled each and every one of his “best friends”.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, wife Juanita, brothers Gary and Don Mallo and cousin Gerald Mallo.
Harold is survived by daughters Kris Leitheiser of Safety Harbor, FL, Joan (Cal) Daulton of Havre, MT, Kathy Bahr of Fairfield, CA, sons Rick (Denise) Mallo of Roy, MT, Dave Mallo of East Helena, MT, long-time companion Wanda Olson of Billings, MT, grandchildren Rindi Barnes, Michael, Dusty and David Mallo, Erica Kelley, Melissa Amato, Bill Norden, Michael and Robbie Cole, Joey, Carl and Daniel Dimes, many great grandchildren as well as friends.
Memorial services will be held in Cut Bank, Montana at a later date.
