Malin, Richard "Dick"

Richard “Dick” Malin passed quietly at his home in Vienna, VA. on April 2nd after an 8 month battle with brain cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Betty V. Malin, his daughter Ginger Bonin and his son James Malin.
Dick moved to Helena in 1950 and attended Helena High where he excelled in auto mechanics and woodworking and he met Betty. He was also an avid fisherman, bird and big game hunter. He went into the Navy in 1955 for 2 years and when he returned to Helena, he and Betty were married on June 21, 1958.
He started working for Mountain Bell in 1959 and continued with various jobs (journeyman, switch room supervisor, and repairman) and ultimately retired in 1987 after 28 years of service.
Dick and Betty moved to Virginia in 2017 to live with their daughter Ginger, a Managing Director with KPMG, and her husband, Al, an attorney. Their son, James, a nuclear engineer with the US Navy, lives in Port Orchard, WA, with his wife Tina Marie.
