Magnus, Donald G.

April 4, 1933 – Jan. 1, 2020
Donald Magnus “Maggie” was born April 4, 1933 to Edward N. and Dorothy B. Magnus. He joined sisters Lucille and Birdie and brother Ed. Later brother Royal and sister Vivian joined the family. Life was disrupted by his parents’ divorce in the 1940s. Don remained in Helena with Lucille, Birdie, and Ed being raised by their father. His mother and the two youngest children moved to Walla Walla, Washington.
He attended local schools but gave up higher learning in favor of earning a living at age 14. First he did ranch work and was a rodeo rider. Later he would work for Strandberg Construction, as a Gandy Dancer on the railroad, as a truck driver, and in various local businesses including Earl’s Conoco station.
He married Janette J Hereim on May 30, 1959. They loved camping and gardening. In their retirement years they traveled and enjoyed Europe. Janette died in 2007.
You have free articles remaining.
At his church, St. John’s Lutheran, he came to be known as the ”Candy Man” because he always had candy in his pocket for children young and old. Around town, he could be found regularly at the Red Roof Inn, later known as the AK Café. If not there, he would be at The Donut Hole, Shellies Country Cafe, or The Bagel Company with his friends. He loved to help out and would drive friends who needed a ride all around town. In his spare time, he would construct model cars, trucks, planes, and ships without any directions or patterns. He had an eye for this work and would complete them and give them away to his loved ones, be they family or friend.
He leaves a hole in our hearts but we know he is now in heaven and pain free. See ya later Don.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held at St. John’s Lutheran church January 14th at 2 pm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.