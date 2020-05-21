× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, May 18, Mae Walchuk was called home to our Heavenly Father. It was unexpected as she had been in good health but her passing was peaceful with her husband Leo at her side.

Mae was born On September 15, 1932 in their family home in Ronan, MT. She and Leo were married in August 1950 and shared almost 70 years of a happy marriage. Mae is survived by Leo and her five children: Don (Molly), Eddy, Mike (Terri), Pat and Renee’ (Barry) her sister Gerry and brothers Walter and Dennis (Bonnie). Mae was the proud matriarch of this large family, but the lights of her life were her 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was “Auntie Mae” to too many nieces and nephews to mention.

Mae was the rock and the heart of the Walchuk family. She was most happy when camping at Flathead Lake surrounded by her grandchildren. Her life was grounded in a deep faith that she shared with her husband and family. She took loving care of so many children through her work as a secretary at Lincoln Elementary School. You cannot find a person she met that did not consider her a friend and any post on Facebook was sure to have a sweet comment from Mae. She always had a bright smile and a big hug for everyone and undoubtedly will be there to share both when we get to be with her again.