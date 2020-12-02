Lynn Russell Hellman

Oct. 5, 1937 – Nov. 26, 2020

HAMILTON - Lynn Russell was born October 5th, 1937. Before he was a great grandfather, a papa, a father, a knight in shining armor or your beloved mailman, he was a young boy living in the wide-open land of North Dakota. He learned to live with very little and saw his family through America's monumental moments such as The Great Depression. Through the trials of his time he learned to be the patriarch of the Hellman family, and raised his four children with an unexplainable gentle sternness. He changed unequivocally with his 12 grandchildren, sneaking them cash under the table for “treats” and holding back a reprimand when they told an explicit story. Lynn's heart loosened even more with the continuing legacy of his 16 great grandchildren. The gleam in his stark brown eyes became pure pride and he never hesitated to share that pride with anyone who passed by.