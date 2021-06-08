March 10, 1970 - May 23, 2021
Lynn James Dickson Married Kori Hale on September 7th 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents Don and Maxine LaTray, brother Donnie Dickson and Aunt Dianne Joy. Survived by wife Kori Dickson, mother Donna Dickson. Children Darian Lamere, Kendey Lamere and Lynn James Dickson II. Grandchildren Catalina Grace, Amiyah Rose and Jordan Mae. Lynn enjoyed spending time with his wife and family,
Loved music, riding his bike, his dogs and cooking. He will be dearly missed.
