Lynette Eileen Zuroff

In Dr. Zuroff's professional life, she was an elementary teacher, professor, chairwoman, and dean. Dr. Zuroff was the driving force in the development of the elementary education department at Carroll in the early 1980's. Lynette was instrumental in the development of Carroll College's Gifted Institute, a summer program that serves a diverse range of gifted fifth through ninth grade students.

Her colleagues and students remember her passion for teaching Children's Literature, her many years as an amazing professor and mentor who always made time for her students, teaching and helping them in innumerable ways. Lynette inspired both the professional progress and personal lives of her students, bringing an enthusiasm to her teaching that students deeply valued and respected. Her approach to teaching was revered in the world of education and ignited a light that will undoubtedly be carried forward through the lives of hundreds of students that sat in her classroom.

In her personal life she was a cherished daughter, dedicated aunt, loving mother- and grandmother-figure, loyal friend, devoted sister and an adored and influential teacher, colleague and individual. Her humor, love and selflessness touched many lives.