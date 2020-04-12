Lyman, William (Bill) R.

Bill Lyman, age 89, went home to be with his Lord on April 6, 2020. He was born November 23, 1930 in Butte to James W. and Ethel G. (Dolly) Lyman.
Bill received his early education in a one-room schoolhouse in Jardine and in Butte. His family moved to Hamilton in 1943 where he participated in football and track at Hamilton High School and graduated in 1949. He served in the United States Navy as a radioman on the destroyer USS McDermut from November 1950 to September 1954 during the Korean War.
Bill graduated from the University of Montana in 1958 with a degree in Business Administration. He worked for a short time at Boeing in Seattle. He returned to Montana and started his career in Helena with the Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. After retirement in 1980, he worked part time for Clausen Distributing.
Bill married Shirley Anne Davis in 1955 and they had two children, Teresa and Steve. Shirley passed away in 1965.
Later he married Joy Clausen Bracken in 1967. He was actively involved in Helena’s Punt, Pass and Kick competition. He liked being at the stadium and everything about GRIZ football. He enjoyed watching NFL football, especially the Dallas Cowboys.
Bill enjoyed living on Hauser Lake during the summer months and always gathered much joy from his big vegetable garden, beautiful rose gardens and always looked forward to our family gatherings.
Bill and Joy spent their winters in Yuma, AZ where he kept active bowling, curling, riding his bike and spending time with friends on his patio with a cold drink in hand and laughter all around. He kept his neighbors in envy of his colorful nasturtiums, delicate sweet peas and geraniums in overflowing pots. Bill had a great sense of humor and was a very gregarious man that everyone loved to be around. You could always count on a wave anytime he was out on the porch and that was pretty much always!
Survivors include his wife, Joy Lyman; sons, Steve (Candy) Lyman and Scott Bracken of Helena; daughter, Teresa (Bob) Cole of Lewiston, Idaho; grandchildren, Jim (Renee) Lyman, Rick (Kerissa) Lyman, Briana and Ryan Cole, and Melissa Jensen. Bill has five great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Marjie, and daughter-in-law Leslie Bracken.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Hospice, St Peter’s Health, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601.
Cremation has taken place. A family celebration of Bill’s life will be held this summer. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bill.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.