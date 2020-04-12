Lyman, William (Bill) R.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bill Lyman, age 89, went home to be with his Lord on April 6, 2020. He was born November 23, 1930 in Butte to James W. and Ethel G. (Dolly) Lyman.

Bill received his early education in a one-room schoolhouse in Jardine and in Butte. His family moved to Hamilton in 1943 where he participated in football and track at Hamilton High School and graduated in 1949. He served in the United States Navy as a radioman on the destroyer USS McDermut from November 1950 to September 1954 during the Korean War.

Bill graduated from the University of Montana in 1958 with a degree in Business Administration. He worked for a short time at Boeing in Seattle. He returned to Montana and started his career in Helena with the Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. After retirement in 1980, he worked part time for Clausen Distributing.

Bill married Shirley Anne Davis in 1955 and they had two children, Teresa and Steve. Shirley passed away in 1965.

Later he married Joy Clausen Bracken in 1967. He was actively involved in Helena’s Punt, Pass and Kick competition. He liked being at the stadium and everything about GRIZ football. He enjoyed watching NFL football, especially the Dallas Cowboys.