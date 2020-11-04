Lydia Jane Thompson

Nov. 10, 1941 - Oct. 27, 2020

Lydia Jane “Toots” Thompson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, with her husband Tom by her side.

She was born in Malta, MT on November 10, 1941; the fourth child to Gladys and Lochiel “Shingles” Edwards.

Following graduation from Malta High School in 1959, she attended Montana State College (then) in Bozeman and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. It was there that she met the love of her life, Tommie Thompson, and they were married February 1 of 1964. Establishing their first home in Manhattan, KS, she nursed while he fulfilled his military obligation at Fort Riley.

Daughter Christina Lee was born soon after they returned to Montana at which time the Fannie Steele Dude Ranch west of Lincoln was purchased. Toots learned how to cook over a wood stove for the hunters Tommie guided. Later they moved to the Dick Mosher Ranch outside of Augusta where son, Gregg, was added to the family in 1969. After a brief time in Craig, MT, they settled in Helena in 1971.

With kids off to school, she returned to nursing for Dr. Faust Alvarez's medical practice. Then she worked as a receptionist for Robert Kuntz at The Optique before becoming a Social Security Disability Claims Examiner until retirement in 2003.