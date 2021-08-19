Jan. 2, 1938 - Aug. 13, 2021

Sterling – Lt. Col. William W Bird, of Sterling MA, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his cherished and beloved wife, Maxine; his "adopted" son, Rob Beard and his wife Alecia, of Russellville, AL; his loving sister, Beverly Miller of Hoschton, GA; his stepchildren, Robert Foley and Mary Foley of Leominster, and Paul Foley of Orange City, FL. He also leaves behind his four adoring grandchildren, Sibylla Bird, Ciara Hebert, Cayden Ago and Jaxon Foley.

Col. Bird was predeceased by his first wife, Anne Morrison Bird of Helena, MT; his son, William Bird of Germany; and his parents, William and Margaret Bird of VA.

He was born in Harrisonburg, VA. He and his family lived in many different parts of the United States, as part of his military duties. His 14 yrs of overseas service included assignments in Germany, Scotland, Italy and Vietnam. His military decorations include five Bronze Star Medals, two Air Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, plus numerous unit, campaign and service medals.

Col. Bird was a 1960 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and had advanced degrees from the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College, Troy State University and Ball State University.