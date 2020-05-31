Lowry, Sophia Alice Sim

Sophia Alice Sim Lowry peacefully passed away May 14, 2020 in Helena, MT at the age of 93.
She was born April 19, 1927 in Cut Bank, MT and was raised on the family homestead north of town. She rode her horse to elementary school 6 miles each day and graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1946. She only wanted to live in Cut Bank, but when she turned 80 was convinced to move to Helena to be closer to family.
In 1948 she married Jack Sim and together they established the Cut Bank Creamery. At the beginning, they received milk from nearby dairy producers. They pasteurized, bottled and distributed dairy products throughout the community. The creamery became a Meadow Gold distributorship until Jack passed away in 1973, after which Alice sold the business.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Her treasures in life were all about family. Being an only child, she held dear to all the little things. One of her favorite past times was taking her mother and her friends for weekly drives through Glacier Park.
Growing up in the community, she made many great friends over the years. She enjoyed visiting with her neighbors, cooking and canning, making the best service berry pies, apple jelly and sugar cookies. She loved arts and crafts, including sewing, knitting, embroidery and ceramics. She often volunteered her time and efforts to numerous community activities.
After being marred to Jack for 26 years, she became a widow for 23 years. She remarried in 1996 to Allan Lowry, with whom she was married for another 23 years. They had a wonderful time together.
She is preceded by her parents Jacob and Martha, her husband Jack, daughter Ellen, granddaughter Barbara and her sister-in-law Bertha Johnston.
She is survived by her son Michael and granddaughter Morgan, of Garden Valley, ID; son Scott, his wife Nadine and their children Jacob, Kaytlin, Marcella and Steven of Helena; nieces Betty and Judy and their families; husband Allan and his sons Dwain, Loren and Lenny Lowry.
Due to the corona virus restrictions, a small service was held for her memory at the Helena mortuary chapel. She was transported to Crown Hill cemetery in Cut Bank and laid to rest next to her first husband Jack Sim.
All who knew her loved her. She was a child of God and earth has lost a wonderful human being, but the heavens have gained a true angel.
You are home. Rest in peace.
Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Sophia.
