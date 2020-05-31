Lowry, Sophia Alice Sim

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sophia Alice Sim Lowry peacefully passed away May 14, 2020 in Helena, MT at the age of 93.

She was born April 19, 1927 in Cut Bank, MT and was raised on the family homestead north of town. She rode her horse to elementary school 6 miles each day and graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1946. She only wanted to live in Cut Bank, but when she turned 80 was convinced to move to Helena to be closer to family.

In 1948 she married Jack Sim and together they established the Cut Bank Creamery. At the beginning, they received milk from nearby dairy producers. They pasteurized, bottled and distributed dairy products throughout the community. The creamery became a Meadow Gold distributorship until Jack passed away in 1973, after which Alice sold the business.

She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Her treasures in life were all about family. Being an only child, she held dear to all the little things. One of her favorite past times was taking her mother and her friends for weekly drives through Glacier Park.