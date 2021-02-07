Louise Kennon

Mary Louise Morrison Kennon passed away quietly in her apartment at Touchmark retirement community, Helena, Montana, at the age of 84.

Louise was born in Mount Holly, Arkansas, to Grace Manning Morrison and Lewis Morrison, a Presbyterian minister. Louise graduated from high school in Prattville, Alabama, as Valedictorian. She attended two years of college at Southwestern at Memphis, now called Rhodes College, majoring in Mathematics. She married and had three daughters. After divorcing, Louise lived in Houston, and had a successful career in the drafting department at Houston Lighting and Power.

Louise was active in her church, serving on various committees and serving as an elder at Christ Church Presbyterian in Bellaire, Texas. Church activities and community were a great joy for her. Louise kept in close touch with family through regular calls to her brother Charles and to her daughters.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents. Louise is survived by her brother, Charles Morrison, of Richmond, Missouri, and her three daughters, Kathy (Mark) Juedeman of Helena, Montana, Jackie (Rufus) Barr of Rockdale, Texas, and Charlotte Engwer of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.