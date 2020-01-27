Loughridge, Everett A.

April 1, 1936 – Jan. 20, 2020
Everett A Loughridge, age 83, passed away in Belton, MO, on January 20, 2020.
Everett was born in Livingston, Montana, April 1, 1936. to Dorothy and George Loughridge.
He spent his early years fishing the Yellowstone River and hunting the big bucks with his Dad and Grandfather from The Checker Board Range to Gardiner and Paradise Valley.
In 1953 his family moved to Helena MT, where he graduated from high school. He enrolled at Carroll College and graduated with a BA in education. While in college he was in the ROTC program. After graduation in 1959 he spent the next 34 years on active duty, retiring as a Captain.
Everett spent many summers with his sister Jeanette Van Meter and her family traveling to Festivals, PowWows, attending the Victorian Ball in Virginia City, hunting for rubies, taking pictures and exploring the history of the state he loved. He especially liked to float the Missouri River and fly fish with his Brother-in-law Jim Van Meter and nephew Vince Van Meter. A big fish and big cigar made a perfect day for him. After a day of fishing he was always ready to challenge his niece Vicki Van Meter to a serious game of cards.
Everett taught and coached in the Helena School District and was active in the Naval Reserve while in Helena. During that time he spent summers working at Gates of the Mountains Meriweather Camp ground. He was often called "Smokey Bear" by the children who visited the camp.
He retired in Belton Mo with his wife Jo Ann (Gollmyer)and his three children Lance, Lisa and Lori. There he started a new chapter in his life. He went to DeVry Institute of Technology and than began a more than 14 year career working in the Belton School District as Technology director.
