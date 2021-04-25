Former Montana resident Lorraine Fowler passed away at her home in St. George, Utah on April 16th, 2021. She was born Dec. 21, 1929 in Baker, Mt. to Christian & Christina Heyd. The fourth of five children, she grew up on a homestead and attended school in Ismay, Mt. It was there she met and married Clark Fowler on April 17th, 1948. The next year they moved to Brady, Mt., where he was the high school principal. They relocated to Helena, Mt. in 1959, where they raised 3 daughters and a son. Lorraine worked for Blue Shield Insurance, leaving after 25 yrs as Director of State Enrollment. Along with camping, fishing, boating and skiing, she found time to get her private pilot's license.

After retiring, she and Clark moved to Canyon Ferry Lake, built their own house, and bought and operated the A&W Root Beer franchise in Townsend, Mt. After its sale 14 years later, they sailed and lived aboard their Catalina sailboat on Lake Havasu, Az.

In 1990 they moved to St. George Utah. Lorraine loved golf, was a fantastic hostess, and made their pool and patio a welcome family retreat. While there they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.