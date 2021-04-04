Lonna Ketchum

With her loving sons by her side, Lonna passed away peacefully at St. Pete’s Hospital in Helena, MT at 8:10 am on March 26, 2021.

Lonna was born October 9, 1952 in Glendive, MT to Morrell Ketchum and Patricia Neumann Ketchum. She was the middle child of two brothers and two sisters. The family lived in Baker until 1961. They then moved to the ranch in Mildred, were, “according to Lonna”, she raised her siblings all by herself after their father Morrell passed away in 1963.

Lonna finished middle school in Mildred, prior to attending high school in Terry, where she met and was married to Curt Schwartz for 10 years. From this union were born two boys.

Lonna lived in Miles City for 30 years where she worked as an office manager for Roundup Powder and Western Industries. While in Miles, she enjoyed cheering for her sons in various activities, playing softball, dart leagues, hunting, fishing, boating, and snowmobiling. She was also an avid reader and master solver of crossword puzzles.

In 2003, Lonna decided to make a change and started a new adventure in Helena, MT. This change resulted in the making of many wonderful friends, whom she loved dearly, and enjoyed spending time with at the local lakes, taking road trips, playing golf or just relaxing on her back deck.