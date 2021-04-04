Lonna Ketchum

With her loving sons by her side, Lonna passed away peacefully at St. Pete’s Hospital in Helena, MT at 8:10 am on March 26, 2021.
Lonna was born October 9, 1952 in Glendive, MT to Morrell Ketchum and Patricia Neumann Ketchum. She was the middle child of two brothers and two sisters. The family lived in Baker until 1961. They then moved to the ranch in Mildred, were, “according to Lonna”, she raised her siblings all by herself after their father Morrell passed away in 1963.
Lonna finished middle school in Mildred, prior to attending high school in Terry, where she met and was married to Curt Schwartz for 10 years. From this union were born two boys.
Lonna lived in Miles City for 30 years where she worked as an office manager for Roundup Powder and Western Industries. While in Miles, she enjoyed cheering for her sons in various activities, playing softball, dart leagues, hunting, fishing, boating, and snowmobiling. She was also an avid reader and master solver of crossword puzzles.
In 2003, Lonna decided to make a change and started a new adventure in Helena, MT. This change resulted in the making of many wonderful friends, whom she loved dearly, and enjoyed spending time with at the local lakes, taking road trips, playing golf or just relaxing on her back deck.
Lonna had a kind and loving heart, with a soft and gentle soul, who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Family and friends always came first. Her boys and her pets meant the world to her. Sometimes, the pets more than the boys.
Lonna was preceded in death by Morrell Ketchum (father), Patricia Neuman Ketchum Kuehn (mother), Jerry Ketchum (brother), Yvonne Ketchum Niles (sister), Debbie Ketchum (sister in- law), Shasta, Molly, Bailey, Dash, Rudy, Annie and Max (pets).
Lonna is survived by her two sons, Mitch (Katherine) Schwartz of Frenchtown, Greg (Rachel) Schwartz of Billings, Brother Tom (Robyn) Ketchum of Miles City, sister Vera (Don) Kuehn of Terry, Deann Ketchum (sister in-law) and Mike Niles (brother in-law); grandchildren, Noah and Leah Schwartz, Kayla and Kellyn Steinmetz; nieces and nephews, Chris, Tye, Ryan, Trisha, Tawnya, Teneil, Megan, Hanna and Beth; friends, Deb Blixt, Joyce Wilcox, Linda Opie and Pat Johnson and her pets, Mickey and Charlie.
Special thanks to Dr. LeClaire, Dr. Bubbers, Dr. Perry and nurses, Hanna, Arron and Lara of St. Pete’s Hospital (ICU) for their warm, comforting and compassionate care during Mom’s final days.
A celebration of Lonna’s life will be held at the Moose Club in Helena on April 17th at 2 pm with food provided.
A celebration of Lonna’s life will be held in Miles City at the Yellowstone Tavern on May 8th from 1-4PM.
Family condolences or a personal comment to or about Lonna can be made at aswfuneralhome.com.
