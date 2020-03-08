Longin, James (Jim) Anthony

James (Jim) Anthony Longin, 78, died peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, surrounded by family in his Port Angeles, Washington home. He fought briefly through the end stages of cancer with strength, humor, relentless positivity.

Jim was born to Charles Longin and Ann (Vavrosky) Longin on September 8, 1941, in Lewistown, Montana. His young life consisted of school at St. Leo’s, lots of baseball, and some good punches and lots of love for his brothers, Tom and Ed.

Although Jim was an outstanding student, sports continually motivated him. He excelled at basketball and track, but his true competitive passion was football, which he would go on to play at Carroll College for four years. Jim had unlimited success as a running back for the Saints from 1959-1963, while he also worked and lived at the St. Joseph’s Orphanage to pay for his education. He had many stories about his experiences at the orphanage, and his jobs there were a testament to his heart and perseverance.

As well as participating in athletics, Dad always loved to watch boxing (Muhammad Ali was his favorite) and to ride motorcycles, from jumping dirt bikes in the Little Belts to cruising on his Honda Gold Wing. Most importantly, Jim always had a deep belief and faith in God which guided him in good times and in tough times.