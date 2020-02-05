Long, Patsy Lou

July 18, 1933 – Jan. 26, 2020

Patsy Lou Long went home to heaven on January 26, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1933 in St. Anthony, ID to Clarence and Monta Miller. Patsy was the oldest of seven. Patsy married Walter Long on February 28, 1953 and they had three children; Jack (Lynn), LeeAnn (Steve) Hurford, and Roby Long. She is survived by siblings Richard, Carol and Bob. She is also survived by her children, six grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A celebration of Patsy’s life will be held on May 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.helenafunerals.com to share memories and read about Patsy’s life journey.