Long, Patsy Lou

You have free articles remaining.
July 18, 1933 – Jan. 26, 2020
Patsy Lou Long went home to heaven on January 26, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1933 in St. Anthony, ID to Clarence and Monta Miller. Patsy was the oldest of seven. Patsy married Walter Long on February 28, 1953 and they had three children; Jack (Lynn), LeeAnn (Steve) Hurford, and Roby Long. She is survived by siblings Richard, Carol and Bob. She is also survived by her children, six grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A celebration of Patsy’s life will be held on May 9, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.helenafunerals.com to share memories and read about Patsy’s life journey.
To send flowers to the family of Patsy Long, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 9
Graveside
Saturday, May 9, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
7100 M Montana Ave
Helena, MT 59602
7100 M Montana Ave
Helena, MT 59602
Guaranteed delivery before Patsy's Graveside begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.