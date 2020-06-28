Long, Margaret "Maggie" Joyce

Maggie had a reputation as someone who was skilled, enthusiastic, worked with integrity and held herself and others to high standards. She loved to read and discuss books and she was a founding member of a local book club. She will be deeply missed for her grace, kindness and intelligence.

Maggie loved her pets. Whether it was her cats; Tootsie, Inker and Burley or the dogs; Pepper, Christy, Ruby, Izzy and Jasper. She was always at home around animals. Jasper and Izzy were most helpful during the past few years.

Maggie is survived by her husband, Gary of Helena, MT; her mother, Mary O’Malley of Nampa, ID; her brother, Rob O’Malley, his wife Molly, and their boys, Warren and Murphy of Nampa, ID; and her sister, May O’Malley, her husband, Doug Cutsogeorge, and their children, Christopher and Sarah of Albany, NY.

Memorials in Maggie’s honor can be made to: Niceness is Priceless Club, Capital High School, 100 Valley Drive - Helena, MT 59601 or Camp Make-A-Dream, P.O. Box 1450, Missoula, MT 59806.

A memorial service is being held in Helena, at Kindrick Legion Field, at 11:00 AM MST on June 29th. The City of Helena will require Social Distancing and the use of a Protective Mask. If you are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on YouTube. (https://tinyurl.com/MaggieJoyceLivestream) There is also a picture video tribute on YouTube. (https://tinyurl.com/MaggieJoyceTribute) www.SimpleCremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.