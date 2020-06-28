Long, Margaret "Maggie" Joyce

Margaret “Maggie” Joyce (O’Malley) Long, of Helena, Montana, passed away at home on December 8, 2019 with her husband, Gary, at her side. Maggie was born on July 2, 1971 in Nampa, ID to Bob and Mary O’Malley.
Maggie grew up just outside of Murphy, ID and enjoyed many excursions to the family cabin in Silver City and to her grandparents’ ranch, Joyce Livestock. Her family traveled extensively throughout the country and abroad. This included a cruise through the Panama Canal and her solo European trip after graduation.
Maggie attended St. Paul’s Elementary in Nampa and graduated from Melba High in 1989. During her years at St. Paul’s and Melba High, she had some influential teachers, including: Mrs. Helpenstell, Mrs. Hominishi, Mrs. J, Mr. Nelson and Mr. Potter.
Maggie was a life member of Girl Scouts. She earned the Gold Award by improving displays at the Owyhee County Museum. Years after attending Camp Pittenger as a camper, she joined her friend, Holly Bullock, as a camp counselor. After college, Maggie served on the board of the Big Sky Girl Scout Council.
Maggie played flute in junior high and high school and carried this love of music with her for the rest of her life. She especially enjoyed trips to music camp with her friend, Hollie Tiegs. After college, Maggie played in the Helena Symphony. One of her favorite collaborations involved Carroll College and the Helena Symphony in a two-week run of Man of La Mancha.
After high school, Maggie attended Carroll College. She had a dual major in Public Relations and Communications graduating in 1993. Her advisor, Brent Northup, was influential in her course of study. Maggie developed many friendships and met her husband, Gary, at Carroll. They were married on New Year’s Eve in 1993. Over the past 26 years, they traveled extensively, including trips to Hawaii, Germany, Italy and to visit Sari Hammari in Finland.
Maggie had a far-reaching and meaningful career. In the fall of 1991, She took an internship with the Walt Disney World College Program. She worked at EPCOT Center as an attraction hostess for Journey into Imagination and Captain Eo.
After college, Maggie worked for Fifth Avenue Advertising until 1998 when an opportunity opened at Intermountain Children’s Home and Services. She was the Public Relations Manager and point person for Festival of Trees. In 2011 Maggie went to work for Anderson, ZurMuehlen & Company, PC. After working in PR for a few years, Maggie returned to school to earn her Master’s degree in PR at MSU-Billings graduating in 2016. Then, she transitioned into human resources, focusing on recruitment for the firm.
In addition to guest speaking in PR classes at Carroll, Maggie taught Intro to PR for several semesters. Having been a student intern, Maggie made a point of hiring interns from Carroll, for each of her employers.
Maggie had a reputation as someone who was skilled, enthusiastic, worked with integrity and held herself and others to high standards. She loved to read and discuss books and she was a founding member of a local book club. She will be deeply missed for her grace, kindness and intelligence.
Maggie loved her pets. Whether it was her cats; Tootsie, Inker and Burley or the dogs; Pepper, Christy, Ruby, Izzy and Jasper. She was always at home around animals. Jasper and Izzy were most helpful during the past few years.
Maggie is survived by her husband, Gary of Helena, MT; her mother, Mary O’Malley of Nampa, ID; her brother, Rob O’Malley, his wife Molly, and their boys, Warren and Murphy of Nampa, ID; and her sister, May O’Malley, her husband, Doug Cutsogeorge, and their children, Christopher and Sarah of Albany, NY.
Memorials in Maggie’s honor can be made to: Niceness is Priceless Club, Capital High School, 100 Valley Drive - Helena, MT 59601 or Camp Make-A-Dream, P.O. Box 1450, Missoula, MT 59806.
A memorial service is being held in Helena, at Kindrick Legion Field, at 11:00 AM MST on June 29th. The City of Helena will require Social Distancing and the use of a Protective Mask. If you are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on YouTube. (https://tinyurl.com/MaggieJoyceLivestream) There is also a picture video tribute on YouTube. (https://tinyurl.com/MaggieJoyceTribute) www.SimpleCremation.com.
