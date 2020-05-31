Loney, Emma Jean

Emma was born on October 15, 2009 to her mother Courtney Loney. She spent her days playing outside with friends and swimming in the pool as often as possible. Emma loved spending summers camping in Helena with Mason, Bad Grandma, and Papa, she could tube behind the boat for hours on end. Emma's presence touched everyone she knew, as she was the kindest most loving girl, it is rumored that a hug from Jelly Bean could cure anything. May our beautiful angel rest in paradise.