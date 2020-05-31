Loney, Courtney Jean

Courtney Jean Loney, a 38 year old mother of Dutton MT, passed away May 5, 2020 with her daughter Emma.
Courtney is survived by her son “miracle” Mason, Parents; Bart and Theresa Loney, and Valerie Smith, brothers and sisters; Crystal Smith(Chris Smith), Cheyanne Loney, Wyatt Loney, and Ross Loney, and multiple aunts and uncles. Courtney is predeceased by her Husband Robert Barke.
Courtney was born on February 12, 1982 in Great Falls MT. Courtney grew up in Maple Valley, WA and moved to Helena, MT with her parents Bart and Theresa. Courtney was a very gifted child when it came to all things art, she could pick up any instrument she wanted to play and she was very skilled in drawing. These talents lead into her adult life. Courtney was an avid fisherman and loved doing this with her husband Robert and her kids. She loved gardening and could grow the best garden in all of Dutton. Courtney was a kind and caring woman and took in anybody that needed her to love them. May her soul rest in peace.
A graveside service will be held June 6th, 2020 at 11 am at Forestvale Cemetery with a potluck reception to follow at the Loney residence.
