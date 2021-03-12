July 2, 1937 - March 10, 2021

Lola Lee Powell Gilbert went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 10th, 2021, which was on her dad's birthday. She came into this world a fighter, being born two months premature when her mother was hit by lightning. Her crib was a shoe box and she got warmth from an old cook stove.

She was born to Jake and Lucille Powell on the ranch south of Chinook in the Bears Paw Mountains on July 2, 1937 and was the 12th of 13 children.

She graduated 8th grade at Rattlesnake School and attended Chinook High School. She met and married the love of her life, Gaylord Gilbert.

on November 19th, 1954. They were blessed with 3 beautiful daughters. They lived in various places in Montana while Gaylord worked construction building roads.