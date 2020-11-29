Lois Teresa Breen Franks, born September 28, 1926, died peacefully into the arms of our blessed Lord, on November 21, 2020.
Born to Nora Rosa Guerin and John Joseph Breen, the 10th of 10 children, Lois had a remarkable life as a doctor, missionary, teacher, vocalist, revolutionary, and a devoted wife to Harold Franks. Lois was the last Breen of her immediate family. She is survived by her nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law: Marion Collins, Jude Catlin, Mark Hogan, Ruth O'Connor, Mary Moynihan, Elizabeth Little, Michael O'Connor, David Kelley, Edward Kelley, Agnes Kelley, David Breen and Mary Catherine Shoemaker (a true sister if not for blood).
Lois was a graduate of Marquette Medical School and a Maryknoll Sister. Her life of good works included working with the poor in Korea, South America, and Native Americans in the U.S. She will be remembered for her tremendous compassion and joy.
Lois died at her home in Townsend, Montana. She was lovingly cared for by Jerlyn Hamaker, LaRinda Spencer, and Alexis Spencer. We would also like to acknowledge Debbie and Kasee Clark, Lois' lifelong friends and in later years her protectors. She could not have asked for better company in her last days here on earth.
