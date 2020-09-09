× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA, MT - Lois “Kay” Scott Barnes passed away peacefully at home with family surrounding on September 1st 2020. Kay recently celebrated with family, her wonderful 92-years of life.

Kay was born July 14, 1928 in Burgettstown, PA to Carl Denny Scott and Anna Cox Scott, the second of 3 children. She graduated from Burgettstown High School at age 16, and from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania 4 years after. In summer 1951 Kay met her true love, Dick Barnes at Lake Chautauqua in NY. Their nearly 60-year marriage began in 1953.

Kay and Dick and their two children, Richard Scott and Lisa Claire traveled the country and abroad for the next 23 years for Dick's career as an Air Force pilot. They were lifelong adventurers, a love they passed on to their children and grandchildren.

Kay and Dick found their home in Great Falls in 1962. The family returned permanently to Great Falls in 1974.

Kay was a devout Christian and dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Great Falls where she lived her faith; she sang beautifully in the choir for over 40 years. She enjoyed prayer groups and bible study, volunteer activities, and many cherished friends in her church family.