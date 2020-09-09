HELENA, MT - Lois “Kay” Scott Barnes passed away peacefully at home with family surrounding on September 1st 2020. Kay recently celebrated with family, her wonderful 92-years of life.
Kay was born July 14, 1928 in Burgettstown, PA to Carl Denny Scott and Anna Cox Scott, the second of 3 children. She graduated from Burgettstown High School at age 16, and from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania 4 years after. In summer 1951 Kay met her true love, Dick Barnes at Lake Chautauqua in NY. Their nearly 60-year marriage began in 1953.
Kay and Dick and their two children, Richard Scott and Lisa Claire traveled the country and abroad for the next 23 years for Dick's career as an Air Force pilot. They were lifelong adventurers, a love they passed on to their children and grandchildren.
Kay and Dick found their home in Great Falls in 1962. The family returned permanently to Great Falls in 1974.
Kay was a devout Christian and dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Great Falls where she lived her faith; she sang beautifully in the choir for over 40 years. She enjoyed prayer groups and bible study, volunteer activities, and many cherished friends in her church family.
So many special memories for Kay were made on summer vacations with extended family at Deep Creek Lake, MD, and later at Big Sky Lake in Montana. The cabin was where she found the most peace, especially when the family gathered. Laughing with her dear ‘sister-face', Jane, year-round celebrations and quiet times at the family cabin at Big Sky Lake with children and grand-children, was life was at its best. Kay loved boating, hiking, birds and wildlife watching, evenings laughing and playing ‘500‘; she cherished every moment spent with family at the cabin.
Kay is survived by daughter Lisa Barnes of Missoula, son Scott (Dawn) Barnes of Helena, sister Jane (Bob) in Ohio, grandsons Eli Hampson of Missoula, Izaak Hampson of Bozeman, Zachary (Hillary) Hampson and great-grandson Ryker of Denver. Kay was preceded in death by her husband Dick, brother Denny Scott, and her parents.
The family would like to thank loving caregivers Marie and Stephanie Lavinder and Hunter's Pointe for the support that allowed Kay to be at home when she could no longer be alone.
Kay will be laid to rest by family and friends at V. A. Fort Harrison Cemetery on Friday, September 1st at 3 pm.
Memorials are suggested to the Pad for Paws Foundation, P.O. box 287, Helena, MT 59624, or to the Great Falls Rescue Mission, 317 2nd Ave S., Great Falls MT 59404. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Kay.
