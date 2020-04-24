× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois departed our company on April 15th, 2020. She was born in Great Falls on February 28, 1927 to Roger and Florence Gaffney and attended various schools across Montana.

She met her first husband, Chuck Barnett, in Babb while living on her father's ranch. She and Chuck were married in 1945 and had a son, Chic, the following year. They moved to various cities in California over the next 15 years and settled in Helena in 1960 where she and Chuck had an insurance business until after Chuck's death in 1968.

In 1974 she married I. Wayne Eveland. They were in the insurance business representing New York Life for over 20 years. She loved to fish and bird watch over the years they lived at the beautiful home they built above Yacht Basin at Canyon Ferry. After Wayne's death in 1999 she moved to the Waterford (now Touchmark) where she resided until her death.

She is survived by her son Chic (Dorothy) Barnett, great grandchildren Chase and Morgan Barnett of Helena; son in law Keith Keller of Big Sky; granddaughter Collette Keller Mahn and great grandchildren Sloan and Mason Mahn of Bellingham, Wa.

She has been cremated and graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society 2112 E. Custer in Helena.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Eveland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.