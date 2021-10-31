Jan. 1, 1937 - Oct. 24, 2021

Lois Ann Wascher peacefully passed away on October 24, 2020 in Helena Montana, surrounded with the love of her family. She was 84 years old.

Lois's life starts when she was born in Lakota, Iowa on January 1, 1937, blessed to the loving parents, Peter Bruer and Leona Meyer.

As she grew into the cherished woman, we all know and love, Lois met the love of her life, Lowell Wallace Wascher and they made their eternal commitment to each other on January 5, 1985 in Odin, Minnesota. Together they raised their five children; Roxie Miller Trumbull, Tony Miller, Troy Wascher, Lance Wascher, Justin Wascher.

In her life, during her free time, you can always find Lois playing cards with her family and friends, piecing together her favorite puzzles, or idling solving crosswords like a wiz! She was a wonderful mother and an enthusiastic autistic specialist, working with those who needed her careful and kind guidance.

Lois is survived by her adoring husband of 36 long years; Lowell Wascher, her five beautiful children; Roxie Miller Trumbull, Tony Miller, Troy Wascher, Lance Wascher, Justin Wascher, and her five precious grandchildren; Chet Trumbull, Andrew Wascher, Brittney Wascher, Katelyn Wascher, and Morgan Ajwang.