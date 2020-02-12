Loessberg, Kenneth 'Ken' Edward

Nov. 24, 1930 – Feb. 6, 2020
Our beloved father, grandfather and friend Kenneth “Ken” Edward Loessberg of Townsend, MT passed away of natural causes at 89 years of age on the afternoon of February 6th, 2020 in Helena, MT.
Ken was born to Clarence and Dorothy Loessberg in San Antonio, TX on November 24th, 1930. He spent his early life in Texas with his parents and his 3 siblings Gary, Carol, and Robert.
At the young age of 16, Ken took a trip to Montana and fell in love with its beauty. During that trip, he vowed that he would move to Montana someday. At age 18 he decided to pack his bags and follow his dreams of living in the beautiful Big Sky Country! He then started the journey of being “Dad” to 14 kids over the course of many years. Although Ken loved Montana, his Texas roots ran deep and he returned often to visit family back home.
He began his employment as a “Railroad Man” in 1957. He was known by his co-workers as “Red.” He dedicated 35 years to being a section foreman and track inspector. He was a railroader through and through. He retired in 1992 and spent the remainder of his time with his 14 children (9 biological, 5 step-children), his many grandchildren, and his partner and love of 28 years, Norene Sears.
Ken loved music and was a very talented musician. He spent a lifetime playing guitar and singing for anyone who would listen, and boy did people love his music. He and Norene were “snowbirds” for 17 years, and traveled to Yuma, AZ during the colder Montana months. While in Yuma, Ken organized a Jam Session group that would put on performances for the RV park community they stayed in. Ken enjoyed walking his best friend and dog, “Buddy” along the canal.
In his early years, Ken enjoyed horseback riding and even took up the hobby of bowling with his sons. He would tell you that he loved it because they made up the whole bowling team.
Ken loved the great outdoors of Montana and took advantage of any chance to hunt, fish and camp. While camping, he was always “head cook,” and never turned down an opportunity to share a meal with his family. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he loved taking them out on the boat in the summer months. His grandkids affectionately called him "Poppy." Ken enjoyed sharing his wisdom of outdoor sports and telling stories to his kids, and grandkids. He found true peace in being out in nature.
Ken and Norene loved to travel together. They traveled to 6 different countries throughout Europe and enjoyed a Mexican Cruise. In addition to travel, Ken enjoyed joining Norene in playing pinochle at the senior center in Townsend each Wednesday and Friday. He loved all of the friends he made while playing cards.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Dorothy Loessberg, brother Robert Loessberg, step-daughter Vicki Williams, and man’s best friend “Buddy.”
Ken is survived by his love of 28 years Norene Sears. Brother Gary Loessberg (Linda), and sister Carol Kime. He is survived by his 13 kids Don Loessberg, Bill Loessberg, David Loessberg (Tana), Jim Loessberg (Irene), Steve Loessberg (Katie), Susie Klompien (Chad), Dan Loessberg, KG Loessberg, Doug Loessberg, Vonnie Gorman (Lanny), Vallie Hulden (Gil), Merla Wilkerson (Brady), and Marla Andrus (Paul). He is also survived by 30 grandkids, 47 great-grandkids, and one great-great-grandchild. He was a family man and his family will miss him greatly.
A funeral service for the public will be held at Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 212 Broadway in Townsend, MT on February 15th at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow. A private burial will take place at Deep Creek Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Ken to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital. Monetary donations can be sent via check to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or can be made online at www.stjude.org.
The family of Ken would like to give special thanks to the many staff at St. Peter’s Hospital and the Broadwater County EMT crew who worked diligently during Ken’s last moments to provide comfort and care to both him and his family. They truly did an incredible job!
In Ken’s own words “I loved Norene very much for taking such good care of me in my later years. I loved all of my children. I loved and enjoyed playing music in the band. I loved Montana!” Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ken.
