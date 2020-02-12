Loessberg, Kenneth 'Ken' Edward

Nov. 24, 1930 – Feb. 6, 2020

Our beloved father, grandfather and friend Kenneth “Ken” Edward Loessberg of Townsend, MT passed away of natural causes at 89 years of age on the afternoon of February 6th, 2020 in Helena, MT.

Ken was born to Clarence and Dorothy Loessberg in San Antonio, TX on November 24th, 1930. He spent his early life in Texas with his parents and his 3 siblings Gary, Carol, and Robert.

At the young age of 16, Ken took a trip to Montana and fell in love with its beauty. During that trip, he vowed that he would move to Montana someday. At age 18 he decided to pack his bags and follow his dreams of living in the beautiful Big Sky Country! He then started the journey of being “Dad” to 14 kids over the course of many years. Although Ken loved Montana, his Texas roots ran deep and he returned often to visit family back home.

He began his employment as a “Railroad Man” in 1957. He was known by his co-workers as “Red.” He dedicated 35 years to being a section foreman and track inspector. He was a railroader through and through. He retired in 1992 and spent the remainder of his time with his 14 children (9 biological, 5 step-children), his many grandchildren, and his partner and love of 28 years, Norene Sears.