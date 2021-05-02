Lloyd Perkins, known as Perk to virtually everyone, passed away on April 27, 2021, at the ripe old age of 93. He could not have had a fuller life.

Perk was a native Montanan, born in Helena on November 6 1927 to Fritzi (nee West) and Charles Perkins, a man he never knew. He attended schools in Helena and except for a stint in the army and a brief period in Bakersfield, California with his mother and beloved step-father Bud Iden, spent all of his life here.

Perk came of age during World War II and like most young men of his generation he was itching to join the war effort, but he was still in high school. As soon as he graduated, his mother relented and allowed him to enlist in the army at age 17 in 1944. Although he was too late for the battlefield, Perk was part of the Occupation Forces in Japan. There he learned all about motor repair and witnessed firsthand the devastation of the country and its people.

When he returned to civilian life he used the new GI Bill to attend the University of Idaho where he studied engineering. Eventually he returned to Helena and resumed his romance with Norma Kuntz. He met the love of his life in high school and they eloped to Elko, Nevada and married on November 10, 1952. Together they had three daughters: Jeanne, Patricia and Teresa. He lost Norma in 2000 to cancer.