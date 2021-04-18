On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Lindi Murray, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 66.

Lindi was born on September 18, 1954 in Idaho Falls, ID to Norman and Marlene (Tschikof) Brighton. She worked her entire career at St. Peter's Hospital starting at 18 years old. She spent the majority of her career, 3 decades, working for Dr. Dick Paustian in the Cardiology department as a technician. Working elbow to elbow with Dick, she earned his trust and she in turn trusted him to care for her until the end. On September 20, 1975, she married Charles (Chuck) Lee Murray. They raised two sons, Tyler and Trevor.

Lindi was a living angel and was affectionately referred to by her sisters as Saint Lindi. She was a great entertainer and always ensured those in her presence were comfortable, content and well fed. She had a unique ability to always be present in her interactions. She enjoyed good company with good conversation and was known to bend one's ear earning the nickname, Windy Lindi. She was never one to complain, always positive. Even though she was in poor health through her final years it didn't stop her from caring for her husband during his battle with cancer and never got in the way of her caring for and supporting her grandchildren. Truly a Saint.