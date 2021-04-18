On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, Lindi Murray, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 66.
Lindi was born on September 18, 1954 in Idaho Falls, ID to Norman and Marlene (Tschikof) Brighton. She worked her entire career at St. Peter's Hospital starting at 18 years old. She spent the majority of her career, 3 decades, working for Dr. Dick Paustian in the Cardiology department as a technician. Working elbow to elbow with Dick, she earned his trust and she in turn trusted him to care for her until the end. On September 20, 1975, she married Charles (Chuck) Lee Murray. They raised two sons, Tyler and Trevor.
Lindi was a living angel and was affectionately referred to by her sisters as Saint Lindi. She was a great entertainer and always ensured those in her presence were comfortable, content and well fed. She had a unique ability to always be present in her interactions. She enjoyed good company with good conversation and was known to bend one's ear earning the nickname, Windy Lindi. She was never one to complain, always positive. Even though she was in poor health through her final years it didn't stop her from caring for her husband during his battle with cancer and never got in the way of her caring for and supporting her grandchildren. Truly a Saint.
Her greatest achievement was raising two amazing boys. She raised them to be loving, caring, and compassionate. She taught them to be particular about certain things in life, to be meticulous in their craft and the value of family of which their boys have carried forward to instill those same values in their own families. Another accomplishment was the 40 years of dedication to her work at St. Peter's Hospital. She took pride in her patient care and was genuinely concerned about each person. She was thorough, detail oriented and took pride in doing a great job. She valued and respected the patient care relationship.
She had many hobbies, she loved hiking, cross-country skiing, mountain biking, fishing and camping. She was always prepared, she'd bring everything but the kitchen sink. She loved to cook and bake. She had a knack for threads and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, tatting (whatever the hell that is?) and sewing. She once sewed her Dad's parka and got it to him just in the nick of time before he flew to Washington DC.
In the final months of her life, her sisters and sons cared for her. We were supposed to be her caregivers yet the tables were turned. Lindi became our teacher, mentor, role model and "activity director" in so far as directing us how to properly poach an egg, to how many capers to add to her 4 slices of tomato, to how to brush her teeth...she didn't refrain from saying, “Thanks, but that's not how I brush my teeth, I do it different.” She was particular to the end. But she was so grateful for the help and was sure to let us know.
Lindi was preceded in death by her father, Norman, her mother, Marlene, her husband, Chuck, and her nephew Adam Vogl. She is survived by her two children, Tyler, and Trevor, her daughter's in-law, Nidia and Cara, her grandchildren, Kalli, Lali, Tanner, Javin, and Charlee, her great-grandchild, Romeo, her sisters (and brother's in-law), Michelle (Rob) Dickey, Lori (Gary) Martinsen, Julia (Joe) Carter, and Amy (Mark Hull) Marshall, her soul-sister Sandy Beattie, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
To commemorate Lindi's life, a service will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Anderson Stevenson and Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59602. To leave a condolence for the family or to share a memory of Lindi, please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com
Having spent the majority of her career running diagnostic tests of heart health and function, she once said that she always wondered what it would be like to be on the other side of the table. Eventually the tables turned and she gained that experience. If you would like to donate to a charity in memory of Lindi, please donate to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). But what would please Lindi most is to buy a friend a coffee (or your drink of choice), ask how they are doing and be genuinely present. Leave them with a hug; she was definitely a hugger.
One thing she was adamant about and would repeat towards the end was, “I lived a good life.”
“People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.” -Maya Angelou
