Linda Moffitt Skaar

She also went back to finish college, receiving a B.A. in History from MSU in 1973. She quickly parlayed that to a career as a private labor mediator, and then working for the Board of Personnel Appeals in the Department of Labor and Industry in Helena from 1977-1987. While in Helena she was also a member of the first ICCW—Inter-coordinating Committee for Women--to address issues for working women in state government. One thing she was especially proud of was being instrumental in getting a bill introduced in the Legislature which created the State Sick Leave Bank (now called Sick Leave Fund) for State of Montana employees.

During her time in Helena, Dave died in 1983. She resigned from the State in 1987 and moved to Oakland CA to be closer to family where she bought a four-plex and became a landlord (much beloved by her tenants!) for the next 33 years. She reconnected with an old family friend, Alistair Sharman of Elgin, Scotland, and they married in 1992. They settled in San Leandro, CA and shared many happy years together travelling all around Europe and North America. Alistair passed away in 2010, but her bug for travel never ended. Her last trip was to the big island in Hawaii in 2018. It was a trip we will all remember, not just because the family was together, but also the wonderful house we rented which was destroyed by a lava flow just weeks after we left!