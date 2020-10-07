Linda Kay Haney

July 24, 1944 - Sept. 24,2020
Linda passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 24, 2020 at the age of 76 in Butte, MT.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for Monday October 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Belgrade Alliance Church 205 W. Cameron Ave Belgrade Montana. Refreshments will follow.
