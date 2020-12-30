Linda Elaine (Rada) Richards

June 30, 1950 - Dec. 21, 2020

Linda went home to be with the Lord on December 21st, surrounded by her loved ones.

Linda was born to Elmer and Laverne(Long) Rada on June 30th, 1950 in Wolf Point, MT. Her family came to Helena in 1962. She and Jerry married on May 26th, 1979 and, in 1984, they had a son, Zachariah. To her, family and faith were most important.

She leaves behind her beloved family, husband Jerry, son Zach, daughter-in-law Jill, grandchildren Hadleigh & Jaxson, brother and sister-in-law, Corky and Joan Rada, numerous nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. All whom she loved dearly.

There will be no services at her request.