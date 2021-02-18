 Skip to main content
Linda Dianna (Schooley) Lewis
Aug. 29, 1943 - Feb. 2, 2021

Linda Dianna (Schooley) Lewis, age 77 of Great Falls, Montana, formerly of Lake City, Michigan, and then Townsend, Montana, passed away February 2, 2021 in Great Falls from natural causes.

Linda was born August 29, 1943 in Caldwell Township of Missaukee County, Michigan to Ernest and Margaret (Shivlie) Schooley. She was raised in Lake City, Michigan, making her home in that area until 1975 when she moved with her family to Townsend, Montana. She fell in love with the big sky; for which Montana is famous and enjoyed driving in the mountains and having picnics by it's many creeks, rivers and lakes. Her favorite pastimes included reading, watching movies, playing cards, board & dice games, puzzles, and above all else spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Sheila Young, Dianna Lewis, Robert & Mandy Lewis, and Edward & Jamie Lewis. Grandchildren, Lindsay Young, Logan Young, Lane Young, Nyree Lewis, McKenzie Lewis, Silas Lewis, Levi Lewis, Brittany Torgerson, Brian Torgerson, Samantha Lewis, Sydney Lewis, and Sheridan Lewis. Great grandchildren, Corben, Hayden, Owen & Brielle. In addition, she is survived by her sisters Mary Burkholder, Kay Hodges, Norma Lutke, Sandy VerHulst, and brother Larry Schooley.

Graveside services and burial will take place in the spring at the Lake City Cemetery in Lake City, Michigan.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.

