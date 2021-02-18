Linda Dianna (Schooley) Lewis

Aug. 29, 1943 - Feb. 2, 2021

Linda was born August 29, 1943 in Caldwell Township of Missaukee County, Michigan to Ernest and Margaret (Shivlie) Schooley. She was raised in Lake City, Michigan, making her home in that area until 1975 when she moved with her family to Townsend, Montana. She fell in love with the big sky; for which Montana is famous and enjoyed driving in the mountains and having picnics by it's many creeks, rivers and lakes. Her favorite pastimes included reading, watching movies, playing cards, board & dice games, puzzles, and above all else spending time with family and friends.