Lewis, Aldean (Dean)

Aldean (Dean) Lewis was born in Miles City, MT to Margery (Jones) Lewis and David Lewis in 1949. He passed away in South Bend, WA on May 19, 2020.
The family moved to Helena when Dean was two. He graduated from Helena High in 1968.
Dean had an adventurous life as an animal broker and transporter for zoos and private collectors.
He is survived by his five children, Steve and Rob Lewis, Amy McGee, Kevin Lewis, and Audrey Lewis. Also by his siblings David Lewis, Kathy Schlimgen, Tom Lewis, Jason Lewis, and his girlfriend Pam Shipp.
Dean has many fascinating stories from his life. For those who would like to share their stories of Dean the family has set up an email account Deanstories@yhoo.com. Please share.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.