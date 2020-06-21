Lewis, Aldean (Dean)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aldean (Dean) Lewis was born in Miles City, MT to Margery (Jones) Lewis and David Lewis in 1949. He passed away in South Bend, WA on May 19, 2020.

The family moved to Helena when Dean was two. He graduated from Helena High in 1968.

Dean had an adventurous life as an animal broker and transporter for zoos and private collectors.

He is survived by his five children, Steve and Rob Lewis, Amy McGee, Kevin Lewis, and Audrey Lewis. Also by his siblings David Lewis, Kathy Schlimgen, Tom Lewis, Jason Lewis, and his girlfriend Pam Shipp.

Dean has many fascinating stories from his life. For those who would like to share their stories of Dean the family has set up an email account Deanstories@yhoo.com. Please share.

To plant a tree in memory of Aldean Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.