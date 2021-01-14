Leslie Richard Lyle

The Mining Industry was Les Lyle’s passion. He filed a claim on a mine he called The Silver Madelyn, where he built lodgepole skids for a sinking bucket to hoist out ore to sample. Les spent countless hours there with his family and enjoyed teaching his kids about mining.

“It’s a Butte-iful night to haul some rock!” is how Les started his nightly shifts for many years in Butte Montana, at the Anaconda Cooper Mine in the Berkeley Pitt. Les was well known as one of the best operators pushing the limits every shift in his 100 ton, Haul Pack truck until the mine closed down.

In 1975 Les moved to Leadville Colorado. He started working for Climax Amax Molybdenum mine. Climax is located along the Continental Divide at the elevation of 11,360 feet. It is recorded as the highest human settlement in the United States. Les soon proved to be a highly skilled operator in severe weather conditions. Les was promoted to train his co workers how to operate and maintain the 120 ton, Haul Pack Trucks.