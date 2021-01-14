Sept. 18, 1928 - Dec. 2, 2020
Leslie Richard Lyle passed away peacefully at his home in Helena December 2, 2020. Leslie was born September 18, 1928 to Leslie Thomas Lyle and Mable (Roberts) Lyle. Mining was in Les’ genes, his father having owned the King Tut Mine, a successful underground mine near Austin, Montana.
Leslie Thomas was also a highly regarded photographer in Helena and an inventor. It was easy to see these traits were passed down from father to son. Les grew up in Lenox, and at a young age he and his friend George Byrd started building anything they could put wheels on. Racing down Edwards Street not as a competition but a test runs to build something better.
In April of 1946 Les completed Navy boot camp San Diego, California. He was among thousands of onlookers, when Howard Hughes took his “Spruce Goose” for the infamous mile long flight in Long Beach Harbor on November 2, 1947. Les had a handful of true lifelong friends, including George Byrd, Wes Synness, and Al Rose. George loved the ladies and Al loved to build hot rods. Les and Wes were notorious practical jokers, and also made the front page of the Independent Record for their mountaineering exploits, on Aug. 11, 1963, after scaling Granite Peak wearing cowboy boots and eating peanut butter sandwiches.
Les worked at the East Helena Smelter. He owned his own business, Rocky Mountain Radiator, and also worked at the sawmills as a carriage rider. George Byrd once grabbed him in mid-air, saving his life from being thrown into the trim saws and chopped up in pieces. “That was mighty nice of him,” Les would say later.
The Mining Industry was Les Lyle’s passion. He filed a claim on a mine he called The Silver Madelyn, where he built lodgepole skids for a sinking bucket to hoist out ore to sample. Les spent countless hours there with his family and enjoyed teaching his kids about mining.
“It’s a Butte-iful night to haul some rock!” is how Les started his nightly shifts for many years in Butte Montana, at the Anaconda Cooper Mine in the Berkeley Pitt. Les was well known as one of the best operators pushing the limits every shift in his 100 ton, Haul Pack truck until the mine closed down.
In 1975 Les moved to Leadville Colorado. He started working for Climax Amax Molybdenum mine. Climax is located along the Continental Divide at the elevation of 11,360 feet. It is recorded as the highest human settlement in the United States. Les soon proved to be a highly skilled operator in severe weather conditions. Les was promoted to train his co workers how to operate and maintain the 120 ton, Haul Pack Trucks.
Hoppy Hopkins was among those who he trained and became a true friend. Hoppy described Les as a matter-of-fact kind of man, who use to say “the tougher she gets, the better we like it!” In 1984 Les relocated to Parachute Colorado working The Long Ridge Project, owned by Unocal Oil Co. of California and operating a Lube Truck as an Oiler. Les returned to Climax for the end of production and shut down of that mine, working in the Mill as an operator in the drying plant.
In 1986 Les moved to Imlay, Nevada, with daughter Cassie, who he had been raising as a single father since 1976. Daughter Madelyn, her husband Steve Ward and their family were residing in Imlay. NA Degestrom was contracted for all the dirt work for Florida Canyon Pegasus Gold Corp. Without submitting an application, the Pit Supervisor hired Les immediately as operator and trainer in the open pit due to his mining experience. Les retired from Florida Canyon Mine in 1990 although he continued as a part time operator for a reclamation project in Summitville Colorado.
Les moved back to his hometown of Helena Montana. His daughters Julie Bell Capps near by in Canyon Ferry, Madelyn in Anaconda and Juneau in Belgrade. He enjoyed motoring around in his Yugo visiting friends and family. He was a proud PaPa, always eager to spend time with his four daughters and their growing families. Les was a joy to be around for everyone he encountered. He was a very recognizable around Helena in his 1964 Buick Wildcat, in his worn-out black cowboy hat, black vest and smoking his pipe, waving to familiar faces with his ear-to-ear grin.
Les will truly be missed by so many. He was predeceased by his grandparents Joseph Roberts and Fredricka (Ellanfelt) Roberts, and parents Leslie Thomas Lyle and Mable (Roberts) Lyle. Survivors include daughters Madelyn Lyle, Julie Bell Capps, Juneau (Brad) Davis and Cassandra Lyle Greene; grandchildren Stephanie Roth, Heather Ward, Bonnie Rae Ward, Leslie Suttles, Joshua Pocha, Cody Harris, Kyler Harris, Jake Greene and Mitchell Greene; and great grandchildren Brandon, George, Shawn, Mason, Jade, Shane, Steven, Morrison, Sullivan, Alivia, and Sofia.
A special thanks to family friend Buzz Rose, neighbor Axle, everyone at Bob’s Valley Market and Van’s Thriftway. Cremation has taken place at Simple Cremation Montana. An announcement will be made for a memorial and celebration of Les Lyle’s life to be held in the spring of 2021.
