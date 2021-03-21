Leslie James Simkins (88) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 18, 2021, in Helena, MT.

Born June 16, 1932, Lewistown, MT to Leslie Roe and Margarite Simkins.

He graduated from St. Leo's High School in 1950.

Attended Gonzaga University, served in the Navy during the Korean War, was employed by the VA Fort Harrison and attended Kinman Business College.

He married Kim Holdgrafer in 1955 and together they raised six children. He was employed by the State of Montana for 28 years and started the family business Leslie's Hallmark and retired after 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Eveyln (Toots), Betty, Patrica (Jim), Shirley, brothers Clint and Bob, and his grandson Mark James (MJ).

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kim, and his children Dave (Colleen), Christy Fuller (Ray), Mark (Kathy), John (Becky), Jim (Linda), Tracy Greene, as well as 20 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A special thanks to Dr. Weiner and the Cancer Treatment Center staff, Frontier Home Health and Angel Care.

Viewing will begin at 5 p.m. and the Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22nd at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Helena, 530 N. Ewing St. Masks will be required for both services. Memorials may be made to Forever MJ #18 Scholarship, UM Western Foundation 710 S. Atlantic Street, Dillon, MT 59725. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Leslie.