Leslie Brannman

Leslie was an amazing woman who had so many gifts. One of the things that will be greatly missed is Leslie’s unique laugh. It brought great joy to all. She liked to laugh at many things, even commercials used to crack her up! Leslie was one of the most trustworthy people you would ever meet, if you confided in her, it stayed with her. She also could always be counted on to keep her word. The other amazing quality of Leslie is that she allowed people to be who they were without judging them. Because of this, everyone loved her and loved to be around her.

One of Leslie’s greatest passions, other than her family, was her beloved Denver Broncos. She loved to watch them play! Favorite memories were when she was able to see them play in person, once in Seattle and once in Denver. There was no hiding the fact that she was a Broncos fan, she purchased any Broncos memorabilia she could find! If the Broncos were having a bad game, we all knew to offer our condolences.

Leslie is survived by daughters Dawn and Kristie; grandsons Daniel, Curtis and Walker; and siblings Bob and Sherry and various nieces and nephews.

We love you and will miss you more than words can say. We look forward to being with you, Dad and Teri in the presence of our Savior.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Leslie.