Leslie Brannman was born February 13, 1946 in Carthage, Missouri. She died peacefully at St. Peter’s Hospital due to complications of chronic kidney disease. Leslie was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister.
Leslie was the oldest child of Warren and Betty Page. Three siblings, Sherry, Bob and Bill, were soon to follow. The family took a risk and moved from Missouri to Hawthorne, Nevada when Leslie was 7 years old. She loved to tell the story of her teacher coming to visit and the family had only 1 chair to offer her. When Leslie was in the 8th grade, the family joined the Catholic Church. From that point on, Leslie’s Catholic faith was a cornerstone of her life.
After graduating from high school, Leslie moved across the country to attend college and live with her grandparents. While home from college for the summer, her niece was born and she decided she wanted to stay closer to her family. She began working at the credit union in Hawthorne. One day, a former classmate, Dennis Brannman, came into the credit union and asked her out. After briefly dating, they were married on September 30, 1967.
Dennis and Leslie had 3 daughters; Dawn, Teri and Kristie. They moved to Helena in 1972 and lived and raised their children mostly in Helena. Leslie lived and breathed for her family. Leslie was an introvert, but she constantly went outside of her comfort zone out of love for her family. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, Religious Education Teacher, Basketball and Volleyball Coach, as well as school and church volunteer. After the girls were older, Leslie started working at Power Townsend, a job she really enjoyed.
Leslie was an amazing woman who had so many gifts. One of the things that will be greatly missed is Leslie’s unique laugh. It brought great joy to all. She liked to laugh at many things, even commercials used to crack her up! Leslie was one of the most trustworthy people you would ever meet, if you confided in her, it stayed with her. She also could always be counted on to keep her word. The other amazing quality of Leslie is that she allowed people to be who they were without judging them. Because of this, everyone loved her and loved to be around her.
One of Leslie’s greatest passions, other than her family, was her beloved Denver Broncos. She loved to watch them play! Favorite memories were when she was able to see them play in person, once in Seattle and once in Denver. There was no hiding the fact that she was a Broncos fan, she purchased any Broncos memorabilia she could find! If the Broncos were having a bad game, we all knew to offer our condolences.
Leslie is survived by daughters Dawn and Kristie; grandsons Daniel, Curtis and Walker; and siblings Bob and Sherry and various nieces and nephews.
We love you and will miss you more than words can say. We look forward to being with you, Dad and Teri in the presence of our Savior.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Leslie.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.