Leroy Edward Much

Leroy later met his third wife, Judy Haynes. They were married July 3, 1980 and he became a stepfather to Veronica (Ronnie) and Brenda Haynes.

They enjoyed camping with family and friends at Holter Lake. Leroy caught many fish while night fishing and loved to kneeboard and tube. He always had his grill so he could cook meals for the whole group. For many years Judy and Leroy would spend two weeks every summer camping and fishing with Dan and Twilla Steber along with family and sons, Bobby and Lee. Leroy's mother, Nellie, also joined this trip one summer and she loved it.

Leroy also had a passion for racing and raced stock cars at one time. They never missed going to watch races in Belgrade on Friday nights when their nephews were racing.

Leroy was an avid bowler and joined many leagues over the years with life-long friends, Mick and Jane Liedle.

After Leroy retired from the smelter, he and Judy moved to Sidney, Montana where they bought a bowling alley. After the short time adventure of owning the bowling alley, he drove truck out of Fairview and later moved to Washington where he worked construction. They moved back to Montana a few years later.