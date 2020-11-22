Leopoldo O. Medina

Since 1975, he had worked for Butte School district as a music teacher. In 1980, he became music director of the Butte Symphony for fifteen years.

He was a member of the Montana and American String Teachers Association. Several of his compositions such as “Concerto for Cello and Orchestra in Three Movements” and “Philippines Revisited” were performed by the Butte Symphony. His “Variations for Two Pianos” was commissioned by the Montana Music Teachers Association in 1986.

In 1995, Leo had retired from Butte High School as well as the Butte Symphony's music director. Leo and Flor moved to Helena, Montana to be closer to their oldest daughter, Cristina, husband Ed Caplis and future grandchildren, Tara and Ben. Their youngest daughter, Monica, was living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at that time.

They also spent many months visiting the Philippines. His parents left him some land that was meant for all their siblings. Realizing that his brothers and sisters, who were all living in the states and Canada, were not so bent anymore on returning soon to manage the family property. He took it upon himself to become custodian of their land with the help of sisters Carmencita and Adela.