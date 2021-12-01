June 22, 1931 - November 18, 2021

Leonard C. Sparing, age 90, of Helena

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Leonard (Len) Sparing on November 18, 2021.

Len was born on June 22, 1931 in Helena, MT to Carl and Elizabeth (Clausen) Sparing. The youngest of five brothers, Len grew up on Peosta Street graduating from Helena High School in 1950.

Ina Nelson captured Len's heart and they were married on April 4th, 1953. They were happily married for 64 years at the time of Ina's passing. Len and Ina were blessed with 5 children; Larry, Bob, Terry, Sandy, and Jeff.

During the years of their marriage, Len and Ina enjoyed bowling, playing cards, dancing, reading, and camping with family and friends. Baseball, horseshoes, and fishing were among Len's favorite pastimes.

Len served in the Naval Reserve and served a distinguished career with the Helena Police Department working his way through the ranks to captain and then detective. Upon retiring from the police force, Len worked for the Helena City Parks Department, serving a total of 30 years for the Helena community.

The last of an era, Len was preceded in death by his wife Ina, parents Carl and Elizabeth Sparing, brothers and sisters in law Dick and Sis Sparing, Walter and Irene Sparing, Donald and Virginia Sparing, Eddie and Deloris (Pete) Sparing, Carol and Bill Henwood. Len is survived by his children Larry and Jackie Sparing, Bob and Linda Sparing, Terry Sparing, Sandy and Jim Waekerlin and Jeff Sparing. His grandchildren Amy Carpenter, Erin (Daniel) Tiser, Adam Sparing, Callie (Brent) Harberts, Tyler (Katie) Sparing, Tim Sparing, Kyle Waekerlin, Ryan (Brittany) Waekerlin, Matt Wekerlin. He is also survived by 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Len was a devoted son, brother, husband, dad, grandfather, and friend. His gentle spirit and sweet smile will be missed. Per Len's request, a private graveside service will be held at a later date.