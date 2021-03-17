Sept. 6, 1928 - March 14, 2021

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, our heavenly Father called his faithful son Leo G. Walchuk home and reunited him with his loving wife, Mae. The couple who had been married almost 70 years will now enjoy eternal life together.

Leo was born on September 6, 1928 in Malta, Montana where his family homesteaded. He was the second of six children growing up in rural Montana developing a tireless work ethic. Leo served in the United States Navy from 1946-1949. He was proud to have been part of the VR8 squadron as an aviation radioman and flew campaigns in the Pacific and Europe, and participated in the Berlin Airlift. He always entertained his grandchildren with stories of those years in service of his country.

In August of 1950, Leo and Mae were married in Polson and then moved to Helena so that Leo could attend Carroll College earning a BA in accounting. With a wife and three young boys, Leo moved to Colorado to complete his MBA at the University of Denver. In 1956, after receiving his degree, the family moved to Anacortes Washington where Leo went to work for Shell Oil Company.