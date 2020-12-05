January 14, 1949 - November 16, 2020

Leo Craig Smetana, 71, formerly of Clancy, MT died peacefully on November 16th, 2020 in his new home in Burnet, TX.

Born in Minot, ND, Leo spent time living in California and Washington before settling in Montana. Leo dedicated most of his working life to the Clancy Elementary school, where generations remember him for his sense of humor. An avid rockhound, he was also a collector of knives and watches, a photographer, and loved identifying birds and wildflowers. He instilled a love for hiking and camping in his boys, shared his love of music with them, and taught them how to ride motorcycles when they were young.

Although he was heartbroken at the loss of his wife, Chris, and the loss of their home in spring 2020, his last couple of months spent in Texas were filled with joy and hope for the future with his pets, Suzy and Princess.