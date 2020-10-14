May 7, 1957 – Sept. 25, 2019

Nov. 15, 1959 – April 24, 2019

Navy Veteran Sister and Brother, Lennie Smith Medina and Lindstrom “Lindy” Smith, To Be Laid To Rest Together.

On September 25, 2019, Lennie Earlene (Smith) Medina went home to healing and wholeness with Jesus after battling valiantly for many years with a host of health and disability issues. She was strong in her love for the Lord right up to the end. We are so grateful to know that Lennie is now able to dance, laugh, cut up and wield her sharp wit unhindered.

Lennie was born on May 7, 1957, in Helena, MT, to L. Earl and Martha Smith. She attended schools in Helena and graduated from Capitol High in 1975. Following in her dad's footsteps, she joined the Navy and served from 1975 to 1981 (Puerto Rico and London) as a Radioman Second Class in defense communications. She received accolades for her meticulous organizational and program development skills during her service.

While in Puerto Rico, Lennie married Hector Medina of El Paso, TX, on October 15, 1976. They were later divorced, but Hector remains an important part of our family.