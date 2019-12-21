LeMieux, "Luke" Lucille Gannon

An Irishman’s daughter, “Luke” Lucille Gannon LeMieux was born on February 14, 1939, to Larry and Lucille Gannon in Great Falls, Montana. She passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving and devoted husband Allen of 60 years and her nine children.
Luke was raised on the Box L Ranch with her 8 siblings on the Missouri river near Great Falls. Her love of family, horses, ranch life, and the great outdoors began there and carried throughout her lifetime. She was a tall, beautiful tomboy who could buck bails, hunt, and break horses with the best of them. These attributes earned her the nickname “Tuffy” by her four brothers.
Luke graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School. Upon graduating she worked as an x-ray tech for three years. She met Allen LeMieux through her brothers at the Box L Ranch. They married on January 9, 1960, and settled in Boulder, Montana where Allen was the county attorney.
Luke loved the outdoors all her life. She was an avid fisherman and watcher of wildlife. She always had a pair of binoculars on the kitchen counter.
Luke was involved in many civic organizations, including The Saddle Club and The Boulder Women’s Club. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a 4-H Leader, a member of the Boulder School Board, and she established the Boulder Bookmobile. She was also an EMT and Hospice volunteer.
She was a member of St Catherine’s Catholic Church, and was involved with Catholic Youth Education and Catholic Marriage Encounters. She loved her Rosary and was devoted to prayer.
Allen was concerned Luke wouldn’t like newlywed life in a small town. On the contrary, she fell in love with Boulder and Boulder fell in love with her.
She was the first to invite a new person in town over to dinner, take food to a grieving family, and visit the housebound. She would open her home and dinner table to strangers and community alike. Always greeting people with a strong bear hug and warm fresh baked bread. Where there was room at the table for 11, she always made room for more. These gifts serve as a memory to many of the LeMieux kids’ friends and relatives. She was a second mother and mentor to many. She poured her love not only into her children, but into the hearts of all. She changed people’s lives. Her strong faith in God, love, kindness, and acts of service are her legacy.
Luke and Allen shared an eternal love that was beyond measure. They set an example that true-love exists. Her first love was being a wife to her husband. She was devoted to their marriage, friendship, partnership, and happiness. To be in the presence of Luke and Allen was to experience love itself.
Her second love was her nine children. They were raised with great love and faith in God. It gave Luke joy to see her children carry on her example of faith, love, and friendship with one another and pass forward these influences to others. Family memories include ice skating, hunting, sledding, backpacking, horseback riding, basketball, picnics, camping, cattle-drives, softball in the mountains, riverside bonfires, and midnight swims.
Luke is survived by her loving husband Allen of 60 years; her children John (Mary) of Manning, ND, Rita Bullock (Lance) of Boulder, Monica Stone (Ron) of Wallace, ID, Colette LeMieux (Vernon) of Montana City, David of Clancy, Alex (Mary) of Helena, Bernadette Botz (Michael) of Billings, Maria Rogne (Steve) of Helena, and Pierre (Jamie) of Jefferson City. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren who have been greatly impacted by her unconditional and supportive love; 13 granddaughters (Rachelle, Sarah, Miranda, Morgan, Jaden, Kaitlin, Ivy, Hailey, Laura, Ellie, Mary, Aysia, and Landry), 13 grandsons (Tyler, Jeremiah, Matthew, Nicholas, Cody, Dylan, Joshua, Forrest, Daniel, Hayes, Andrew, Garrett, and Lane), and great grandchildren (Autumn, Logan, and Cedar). Luke is survived by siblings Joe (Trudi) Gannon, Dick (Debbie) Gannon, Jack (Anne) Gannon, Rita (Dan) Sands, Tom Gannon, Mary Catherine (Bob) Rearden, and Ed (Diane) Gannon.
She is preceded in death by infant great granddaughter Paisley Jo Bennett, her parents Larry and Lucille Gannon, her sister Teresa Oberts and brother-in law Mike Oberts, and sisters-in-law Theresa Gannon and Kathy Gannon.
Along with her legacy, Luke leaves behind numerous friends and relatives who have been touched by her love and kindness.
Luke was larger than life, she was magic, she was poetry, and she was beautiful. She filled our lives with adventure, God, and love. Her love of family was unparalleled. May God’s perpetual light shine upon her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Ramsey Keller Memorial Fund, which helps to offset the cost of infant funerals. The Ramsey Keller Memorial Fund, 2318 Virginia Lane, Billings MT 59102, 406-670-8504 or visit their website, kisses2heaven.com.
The family extends gratitude to the caring staff at Edgewood in Helena.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 3rd at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Rd, Helena, MT.
